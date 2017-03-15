Bouncer takes stand in manslaughter trial

/ Front page / News

A BOUNCER who is standing trial for causing the death of a 22-year-old man outside a nightclub in Suva in 2015 said he only slapped the victim on the night of the alleged incident.

Kelevi Tokalau is charged with one count of manslaughter for causing the death of Saula Sucu in early April 26 two years ago.

Mr Tokalau took the witness stand for his defence as the trial continued before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday afternoon.

In his evidence, he said prior to the time of the alleged offence, he was taking out an intoxicated lady when he saw Sucu climbing through the window of the nightclub's smoking room.

He said he then handed the intoxicated lady to another waiter and went towards the victim.

Mr Tokalau said by then the victim was inside and he was standing a bit further from the window while he stood outside.

He said when he questioned the victim on why he climbed through the window, the victim replied that it was OK.

Mr Tokalau said he saw the victim's eyes were bloodshot like he was high.

He said he then gave him a slap on the ear.

Mr Tokalau will finish giving his evidence today.

The trial continues before Justice Temo.