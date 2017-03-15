Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ledua Malakai (left hiding his face) and Peni Mocemaituba (middle) escorted by a police officer outside the Suva magistrates court yesterday. Both are being alledged to have robbed a an American pastor of $30,000 last week.Picture: RAMA

ONE of the two men charged with the alleged theft of $30,000 from an American Pastor at Laucala Bay in Suva last Wednesday informed to the court yesterday that he was taken by police to the Colo-i-Suva forests and was allegedly assaulted.

Peni Mocemaituba and Ledua Malakai appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday for the alleged offence.

The two are charged with one count of theft.

Mr Malakai's lawyer, Shivani Pillay, informed the court that her client was allegedly assaulted by police and needed to go for medical examination.

Ms Pillay said her client alleged that after his arrest he was taken to the aforementioned place where a group of four policemen from the Raiwaqa Police Station allegedly assaulted him causing injuries to his face and chest.

Ms Mua yesterday granted an order for the accused to be medically examined at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva and be remanded at the Totogo Police Station.

The two are alleged to have stolen the money from the pastor while he was trying to load his shopping into his van.

Police prosecutor, Constable Walter Taito, objected to bail on the grounds that the alleged amount stolen was $30,000 but only $300 was recovered when both accused persons were apprehended.

The two have been remanded in custody.

They will reappear in court tomorrow.