/ Front page / News

THERE will be no electronic voting in the 2018 polls, says Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

Mr Saneem confirmed this during the Fijian Elections Office's submission to the Public Accounts Committee in Suva yesterday.

He clarified that things would be carried out just as it was in the 2014 General Election.

"There's no electronic voting. As far as practicable, all the process and systems from 2014 will remain in the 2018 election," he said.

He said FEO had also made some wrong payments to some of the 2014 poll workers.

He said they immediately reported the matter to police and worked with the bank, to ensure people who received monies in their account which they were not entitled to, refunded the money.

"For the polling worker project, once we processed pay errands we realised that a person can write their bank account number as their phone number and their phone number as their bank account number so the money went away to someone else," he said.

Mr Saneem said the FEO had been successful in some cases after the bank conducted some reversals because the money had not been withdrawn.

However, he said in the mid-quarter of 2015, the FEO had proceeded to the Small Claims Tribunal against these individuals who had not refunded the money.

Mr Saneem said payments were still coming in and so far they had been able to pay $735 out of the more than $9000 owed by these individuals.

He said FEO would implement a fully computerised recruitment system in the upcoming poll that would conduct its own verification.