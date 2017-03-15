Fiji Time: 11:47 AM on Wednesday 15 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$110k vehicle gift for health

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services' Family Health Unit yesterday received a $110,000 brand new four-wheel-drive vehicle, a gift given by the World Health Organization in promoting immunisation and vaccination in communities.

In receiving the vehicle registration number GQ 433, the ministry's permanent secretary Philip Davis said the vehicle was an expansion of their current 210-vehicle fleet size.

"I think the vehicle today that we are taking receipt of will certainly help us to deliver more better and wider reaching maternal and child health services through the family health unit," he said.

"It will also be used to help us deliver and strengthen our immunisation program and help us with surveillance in the areas of polio, measles including outbreak investigation control.

"Also it will be another vehicle that will allow the senior staff to get out and visit the various areas around the country."

Mr Davis said with the Family Health Unit now looking after the immunisation and vaccination program, the vehicle would most definitely make work easier the for the unit.

"The Family Health Unit for those of you, who may not be familiar, provides reproductive newborn child, adolescent's health services, STI/HIV services and also oversees the expanding program of immunisation and gender mainstreaming," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Datt: One party from coalitions
  2. Mud slide fear
  3. Family helpless as woman dies in fire
  4. Attitude 'affects iTaukei'
  5. Man, 69, died of drowning
  6. State launches $30m cane access road project
  7. Musicians set for battle
  8. Fiji defers UNHRC candidacy
  9. Push to revive tradition and culture
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  7. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)