$110k vehicle gift for health

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image World Health Organisation rep Dr Angelo Merrianos, front, with Ministry of Health permanent secretary Philip Davies during the vehicle handover at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Toorak on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services' Family Health Unit yesterday received a $110,000 brand new four-wheel-drive vehicle, a gift given by the World Health Organization in promoting immunisation and vaccination in communities.

In receiving the vehicle registration number GQ 433, the ministry's permanent secretary Philip Davis said the vehicle was an expansion of their current 210-vehicle fleet size.

"I think the vehicle today that we are taking receipt of will certainly help us to deliver more better and wider reaching maternal and child health services through the family health unit," he said.

"It will also be used to help us deliver and strengthen our immunisation program and help us with surveillance in the areas of polio, measles including outbreak investigation control.

"Also it will be another vehicle that will allow the senior staff to get out and visit the various areas around the country."

Mr Davis said with the Family Health Unit now looking after the immunisation and vaccination program, the vehicle would most definitely make work easier the for the unit.

"The Family Health Unit for those of you, who may not be familiar, provides reproductive newborn child, adolescent's health services, STI/HIV services and also oversees the expanding program of immunisation and gender mainstreaming," he said.