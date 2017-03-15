Fiji Time: 11:47 AM on Wednesday 15 March

Code of practice

Litia Cava
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

THE code of practice for utility operators' access to road corridors signed between the four main utility operators yesterday will help to ensure that proper co-ordination is made before a development takes place in an area.

Principal economist in the Ministry of Economy, Kamal Goundar highlighted this after the signing.

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) signed a code of practice for utility operators to access road corridors with Telecom Fiji Ltd (TFL), Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) and Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) at their boardroom in Suva yesterday.

Mr Goundar said a project and planning committee comprising senior officials and engineers of the four utility operators had also been put in place.

"The planning is already in place to ensure that all utilities are aware of other projects of other utilities that are coming on board in the following years," he said.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the MOU defined mutual agreed objectives and requirements aligned with co-ordinated approach between the FRA and utility operators.

Mr Hutchinson said the code of practice sets standard operating procedures and the mechanism in place would also assist the agencies to co-ordinate their activities.

Representatives from the three agencies echoed similar sentiments stating that the code of practice will help to ensure that they provide uninterrupted services to members of the public during a development. The code sets utility operators and other applicants to exercise their right of access to the road corridor for the placement, maintenance, improvement and removal of utility structures.








