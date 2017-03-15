Musicians set for battle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Arjun Pawan Sami. Picture: SUPPLIED

AMAZING things can happen for young people who have passion for working hard.

Just ask Arjun Pawan Sami, the 19-year-old tertiary student who will face off with a tambura bhajan legend in a fundraising event next Friday.

The young man who plays the harmonium, will be pitting his verbal and musical skills against Bal Ram, a 65-year-old Ba performer known to be "supreme" in his ability to recite tales from Hindu religious books.

"My son feels so privileged, he has a lot of respect for Bal Ram because the man knows all the Hindu holy books like the back of his hand," said Arjun's father, Krishna.

"But that in itself has challenged Arjun to work harder and he is devoting more time studying the Hindu scripture. He will put up a good performance and I am so proud of him."

The duo will perform at the Waiyavi Kaliamman Temple in Lautoka and funds raised will help prepare a 300 strong Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam Lautoka branch members who will be travelling to Labasa over the Easter weekend for the organisation's annual convention.