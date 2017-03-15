Attitude 'affects iTaukei'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The villagers of Nasekula in Labasa during the leadership and management training at the village hall yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

GROWTH, development and wealth of the iTaukei people live within their own reach, but a self-centred attitude has affected prosperity in life, says Ministry of iTaukei Affairs senior officer Niumaia Gucake.

At the leadership and management training for villagers of Nasekula Village in Labasa yesterday, Mr Gucake said they were concerned about the increase in the number of iTaukei people who continued to face poverty.

"The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has seen that a growing number of iTaukei people are faced with poverty while other races are doing well in life," he said.

Mr Gucake said the self-centred attitude that exists among some people resulted in division among clans and villages.

"When they become self-centred, a lot of other problems arise like the division of people in the village or community and hatred among themselves," he said.

"These issues lead to delay of developments in a certain village or community."

Mr Gucake said compared with other ethnic communities, the iTaukei people still had a lot of potential areas to tap into.

"The iTaukei is supposed to be one of the richest people in our country because they have assets, but that's not the case so we need to ask ourselves why," he said.