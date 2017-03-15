Fiji Time: 11:46 AM on Wednesday 15 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Attitude 'affects iTaukei'

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

GROWTH, development and wealth of the iTaukei people live within their own reach, but a self-centred attitude has affected prosperity in life, says Ministry of iTaukei Affairs senior officer Niumaia Gucake.

At the leadership and management training for villagers of Nasekula Village in Labasa yesterday, Mr Gucake said they were concerned about the increase in the number of iTaukei people who continued to face poverty.

"The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has seen that a growing number of iTaukei people are faced with poverty while other races are doing well in life," he said.

Mr Gucake said the self-centred attitude that exists among some people resulted in division among clans and villages.

"When they become self-centred, a lot of other problems arise like the division of people in the village or community and hatred among themselves," he said.

"These issues lead to delay of developments in a certain village or community."

Mr Gucake said compared with other ethnic communities, the iTaukei people still had a lot of potential areas to tap into.

"The iTaukei is supposed to be one of the richest people in our country because they have assets, but that's not the case so we need to ask ourselves why," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Datt: One party from coalitions
  2. Mud slide fear
  3. Family helpless as woman dies in fire
  4. Attitude 'affects iTaukei'
  5. Man, 69, died of drowning
  6. State launches $30m cane access road project
  7. Musicians set for battle
  8. Fiji defers UNHRC candidacy
  9. Push to revive tradition and culture
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  7. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)