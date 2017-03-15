Police yet to charge student

/ Front page / News

POLICE have not charged the secondary school student allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they were still investigating the case.

The student of Labasa was allegedly found with the dried leaves in the school compound last week.

Ms Naisoro earlier said that the 18-year-old student was seen acting suspiciously by other students of the same school.

She said the students allegedly found him in possession of some dried leaves and reported the matter to the school principal.

"He was searched by police and dried leaves believed to be marijuana were allegedly found in his possession," she said.

This is the second incident reported to police in a span of a week involving students allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The first case highlighted last week was reported in Suva, involving a group of secondary school students.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy had said earlier that drug consumption among students would not be tolerated.