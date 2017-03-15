Man, 69, died of drowning

/ Front page / News

POLICE have confirmed that a businessman of Labasa, who was found floating in the Wailevu River, had drowned.

Family members of the man who did not wish to be named said the 69-year-old was feeling sick through the week and had been at home before he went missing last Wednesday. The family members were still trying to come to terms with how their beloved father and uncle was later found dead near Wailevu Village in Labasa.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the post-mortem examination had been conducted. "The death has been classified as a drowning case," she said.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination for the 10-month-old baby who died after allegedly choking on a pen cap will be conducted today.