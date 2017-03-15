Fiji Time: 11:47 AM on Wednesday 15 March

Push to revive tradition and culture

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

VILLAGERS of Vunimoli in Labasa were yesterday reminded of their role in the vanua.

This was during the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs leadership and management training held at Vunimoli Village.

Sau Turaga Yavusa Qoibau of Nakorowiri Village Manoa Tuiwainikai said the leadership and management training enlightened them of their role as a villager, head of a mataqali, head of a tokatoka and head of Yavusa.

"The training was great and it made us realise our responsibility and our role within the family space and in the vanua," he said.

Mr Tuiwainikai said the training showed them a clear picture of what their children would be like in the next 10 years if they were not reminded of their role.

"We have to try and get our family together and teach our children how to behave and to remind them of their role in the vanua," he said.

"All this traditional upbringing, behaviour and the respect a certain child has to have for their elders have slowly vanished and this needs to be revived."

Mr Tuiwainikai said the current generation had drifted away from their tradition and their culture.

"All this needs to be maintained," he said.

"It's a good thing that training like this could be done so we can strengthen our tradition, culture and most importantly our mother tongue."








