Flotsam AND JETSAM

Editor
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

A GROUP of friends was having a kava session one night as part of a regular get-together.

The "muddy water" flowed freely, resulting in some people slowly getting doped.

With a little bit of kava left in the basin, a cousin of the host was tasked to get some more from a nearby house.

However, he told his friends that there was some kava left in the house and he will mix that first.

Beachcomber heard that he went inside, mixed and came out with the basin.

As he arrived outside, there were calls to taki the brew.

The first bowls went around and the grog swipers felt a slightly different taste and smell.

But thinking they were doped, they did not bother.

When the next round came, the swipers got the same taste and smell and they felt something was not right.

A check of the empty packet by the group revealed that it was not kava but a spice that had been mixed and was being spun around.

It was the end of that night's kava session with lots of swears for the person who had mixed it.








