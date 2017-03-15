Mud slide fear

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The landslide at Levuka-i-Gau Village on Gau Island. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

MORE than 40 children of Levuka-i-Gau Village on Gau Island are still traumatised after the massive landslide that occurred late last year.

Village headman Nikolau Raivou said some of their children, as young as five years old, still asked their parents whether there would be another landslide.

When a team from this newspaper visited the village, the children, who have formed their own little study group, gathered to revise the day's work, complete their homework and study.

In one home in the village, five children between the ages of 10 and 12 years old lay on the floor with their books in front of them helping one another. Their only form of light was a diving torch hung from a nail which had been hammered on to the base of the truss in the middle of the house.Year 6 student Tevita Ratumaitavuki wants to become a pilot and Samuela Delai wants to be a teacher.

Rosi Talei, a Year 7 student wants to be a nurse while Silina Ravudi hopes to become a teacher.

"I would like to be a nurse because I would like to help the sick," said Rosi.

"I love to teach children and hopefully come back to the village and teach at school," added Silina.

But behind their young innocent smiles is the fear of whether there will be another landslide.

"We could feel the floor shaking and we could hear the rumbling, and we were scared because we did not know what was happening," they all said of the landslide that occurred about 10pm on December 30, 2016.

Mr Raivou said after their village meeting where everyone voiced their opinions, they all agreed not to relocate.

Levuka which is home to 96 villagers who dwell in 26 homes is located next to Nukuloa Village.

The village is located at the foot of Nakorolevu mountain where villagers said the landslide measuring 100 metres in width, wiped out everything as huge boulders and an avalanche of mud travelled about 500 metres towards the foot of the mountain before coming to a stop above the village.

Troubled by the landslide and the rise in sea level, Mr Raivou said they were grateful to government's assistance for the construction of a sea wall.

During high tide, the waves go past the first rows of houses that are close to the beach.

"We have been told to relocate, but we will not because that is a huge task and another start over.

"We have planted trees where the landslide occurred and through the construction of our sea wall, we know we are safe. "One thing we have learnt is that this landslide is a wake up call to us. We need to strengthen our relationship with God as he is our guide and our protector," Mr Raivou said.

Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Ministry, Malakai Finau said the landslide was caused by heavy rain associated with steep slope and highly saturated soil condition.

"No record of seismic activity was noted to trigger the slide," he said.

Mr Finau said while there were no seismic activity recorded, there was still a risk of another landslide.

"These areas are more vulnerable to landslides towards the particular weather conditions that affected them," he said.

"There are slight variations for the causes of the landslides for the different sites but the common cause is associated with heavy rainfall on steeply bedded slopes."