Tonga A vs Samoa A

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:57PM TONGA A lead the score 18-7 against Samoa A on half time for the 2017 World Rugby Pacific Challenge at ANZ Stadium.

Opening try by Samoa Danny Tusitala and a successful conversion from captain Patrick Faapale.

Tonga stated off with a penalty by James Faiva and a try from Feofaaki Kaumavaewith a unconverted kick.

James Faiva of Tonga again with a penalty kick leading 11-7.

Yellow Card to Tietie Tuimauga for a late tackle and another beautiful try from Topui Sekona with a converted kick.

The second half is under way.