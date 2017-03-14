Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tonga A vs Samoa A

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Update: 6:57PM TONGA A lead the score 18-7 against Samoa A on half time for the 2017 World Rugby Pacific Challenge at ANZ Stadium.

Opening try by Samoa Danny Tusitala and a successful conversion from captain Patrick Faapale.

Tonga stated off with a penalty by James Faiva and a try from Feofaaki Kaumavaewith a unconverted kick.

James Faiva of Tonga again with a penalty kick leading 11-7.

Yellow Card to Tietie Tuimauga for a late tackle and another beautiful try from Topui Sekona with a converted kick.

The second half is under way.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand
  2. Kolinisau not happy
  3. Restraint and caution
  4. Churchill Park ready for Athletics meet
  5. Funds misuse
  6. Standard drops
  7. Clean-up at famous picnic spot
  8. Bridge construction works to take 29 months
  9. New building for Dogotuki school
  10. Third cane payment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  7. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  9. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  10. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)