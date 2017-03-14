Olympian is hall of fame guest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Five times Olympian Barbara Kendall will be the guest speaker of the 2017 Sports Hall of Fame dinner. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:55PM The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Mar announced the guest speaker of the 2017 Sports Hall of Fame dinner, during a press conference at the FASANOC head office in Suva.

Five times Olympian and a member of the International Olympic Committee, Barbara Kendall was New Zealand's sports woman of the year from 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2002.

FASANOC CEO Lorraine Mar said choosing a guest speaker was important because this year's guests would be sports leaders.

"When identifying guest speakers, we are looking for someone who is a prominent athlete or sports administrator, someone who has messages that they can share with our guests."

The Hall of Fame dinner will be held in conjunction with the Oceania Nationals Olympic Committees general meeting on March 31, 2017 in Nadi.