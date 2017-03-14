Act to provide clear rules for credit

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:51PM THE new Consumer Credit Act will provide clear rules for the credit providers to allow for a fair and level playing field in the industry, which encourages commerce and business.

Speaking at the opening of the Consumer Credit Act Review workshop, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali said they started the review process of the Consumer Credit Act 1999 in September last year.

�The main aim of the review is to put in place a Consumer Credit law that is simple, provides clear rules for credit providers, as well as, adequate protection to the consumer and is easy and practical to implement. As part of the process, we had undertaken a series of stakeholder consultations and a workshop to present the initial findings,� he said.

Mr Ali said Since then they had made considerable progress in terms of incorporating stakeholder views and determining the institutional capacity and structure to implement the new law.

�In this regard, today�s workshop is a very important step in of moving towards a renewed law that will allow for appropriate protection for consumers of credit and a redress mechanism.�