Water supply better for Uluisavudua

Update: 6:50PM GOING to fetch for water from the creeks will be a thing of the past for 32 households of Uluisavudua settlement in Sawani after they received water tanks from the Government.
A total of twenty-five tanks were given to the settlement,
at a cost of $21,875.
Officiating at the water tanks handover celebration last
week, Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Vijay Nath said the
Fijian Government, through the Water Authority of Fiji, is working on a
long-term plan to ensure all Fijians are able to receive continuous and
consistent water supply.
"These water tanks will enable you to conduct your daily
activities with ease, without fetching water from far away. You are now able to
do your chores, washing, bathing and cooking by just harvesting rain water from
the heavens," Mr Nath said.
He also encouraged members of the settlement to work with
the water committee in looking after their water tanks.
Meanwhile Uluisavudua advisory councillor, Mahendra Prasad
Chaudhary said he was very grateful to the Water Authority of Fiji's
assistance.
"I give a big thanks to the Water Authority for doing very
good work for the people here who have not had water for a very long time now,
thank you to the Water Authority and a big thanks to the Government," Mr
Chaudhary said.