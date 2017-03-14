APTC is Australian aid flagship

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eighty-six Samoans and one New Zealand national, graduated this week from APTC with qualifications in 13 programs. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:49PM THE Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) is Australia's flagship program in the Pacific.

Australian High Commissioner to Samoa Sue Langford made the comment in her closing remarks during the graduation of 86 Samoans and one New Zealand in 13 programs in Samoa this week.

"This is because APTC qualifications are highly valued by employers. Ninety-eight percent of graduates have maintained or secured employment with noted increases in salaries," Ms Langford said.

The graduates received their certificates from the Prime Minister of Samoa, Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi.

APTC continues to provide quality technical and vocational skills to Samoan nationals and the Prime Minister congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to use their new qualifications to contribute to the development of their families and country.

The new graduates studied at APTC campuses in Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Representatives from government as well as key industry partners along with APTC staff, graduates, and their friends and family attended the graduation.

The graduands graduated in programs which include Commercial Cookery, Engineering - Fabrication Trade, Engineering - Mechanical Trade, Health Services Assistance, Hospitality, Individual Support, Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology, Painting and Decorating, Plumbing, Tourism, Disability, Training and Assessment and Youth Work.

APTC offers training to students from 14 Pacific countries and has campuses in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.