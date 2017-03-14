Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Inmate graduates with 17 certificates

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Update: 6:46PM AN inmate who was released early under the Fiji Corrections Service's (FCS) rehabilitation program last weekend has the chance for a better life in Wainibuka.

By the time Jekope Vukivou 41 completed his five year sentence, he had completed 17 certifications for Joinery and Cabinet Making accredited to the Fiji National University.

Vukivou was released to the supervision of Corrections Chaplain Reverend Josefa Tikonatabua who offered him a piece of land to work with.

A team of senior officers from the corrections department led by Commissioner of Corrections, Commander Francis Kean senior officers paid a visit to Natoaika village to check on the progress of the father of seven.

"While inside, I had been worried about my life outside and what I would do to support my children but with this initiative, it is enough to give my children a proper roof over their head and enough to support their education," Mr Vukivou said.

He is a first offender and benefited from the FCS educational program.








