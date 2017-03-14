Police appeal for help with missing Litia

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Litia Lilidamu has been missing from her Nadonumai home since the February 26. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:38PM THE Fiji Police Force has requested information from the public which could help locate Litia Diyaya Lilidamu who was reported missing by her father last month.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the 16-year-old has been missing from her Nadonumai home since the February 26.

"Litia was reported missing by her father after she failed to return home and she had failed to inform her family of her plans that Sunday," Ms Naisoro said.

"Checks made at all likely places have so far turned out to be negative," she said.

Ms Naisoro said anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 919 or contact them on the Crime Stoppers Fiji Facebook page.

You can also call the Lami Police Station on 3361222 or 9905384.



