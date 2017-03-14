Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Man charged with Toorak attack

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Update: 6:37PM A 36-year-old man charged in relation to the alleged attack on the Mudaliar family of Toorak in Suva appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Nemani Keavali appeared before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa.

He is charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Mr Keavali and others allegedly broke into the home of former Regent Taxis owner, Rama Mudaliar on February 26 and made off with cash and other assorted items.

The group was also alleged to have knifed three of the Mudaliar siblings during the alleged incident.

The other accomplice are still at large.

Magistrate Boseiwaqa has remanded the accused in custody and transferred the matter to the High Court.

He will reappear in court on March 24.








