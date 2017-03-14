Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Rewa works on discipline

PRAVIN NARAIN
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Update: 6:36PM THE Rewa football team is working on their discipline ahead of their second match against AS Tefana of Tahiti in the Oceania Football Confederation 2017 Champions League tomorrow.

The Marika Rodu-coached side will miss the services of defenders Peniame Drova and Deigo Maxim. The duo were red carded in their match against Marist FC of Solomon Islands on Sunday.

Rewa technical adviser Gurjit Singh said they had other players who could take up the role.

"We cannot afford to miss scoring chances as it is always hard to create those chances playing against competitive teams," he said.

"All the teams are strong in our pool s they are the champion teams of their country. We will face off AS Tefana in the second match.

"We have seen how AS Tefana plays and the coaches are working on the game plan."

The match kicks off at 7pm (Fiji Time).








