+ Enlarge this image Financed by the Lautoka City Council and government. Picture: Lautoka City Council

Update: 3:16PM THE $5.5million revamped Churchill Park in Lautoka is officially open.

Chief guest Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said the funding for the upgrade came from Government and the Lautoka City Council.

He said the Western Division deserved to have amenities and athletics facilities that were previously only available in Suva.