LTA certifies police bikers safe

+ Enlarge this image Kinisimere Marama, LTA's Defensive Driving Instructor, (seated on motorcycle) Constable Vaseva Rokotiko and Corporal Satish Fiji Police Force Course Coordinator Prasad. Picture: Supplied

Update: 2:54PM A TWO-DAY course recently conducted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the Fiji Police Force at the Nasinu Police Station has resulted in 37 police officers from the Central and Eastern divisions being certified as motorcycle defensive drivers.

LTA Manager Road Safety and Education, Veronica Malani said the course was a result of the MOU signed last year between Police and LTA to share information.

"Additional defensive driving courses for the police will be organised by LTA in the Western and Northern divisions," Mrs Malani said.

"It's important that police officers know how to manoeuvre their motorcycles safely on our roads, are familiar with the machine's controls and able to interpret road conditions, safety signs and signals smartly," she said.

Six of the 37 officers also received additional instructions to become motorcycle defensive driving instructors.

Course coordinator Corporal Satish Prasad of the Nasinu Police Station the course has enabled the officers to understand various road situations and know how to manage risks better.

"We welcome the contribution that LTA is making in helping to train our officers, not only in the Central Division, but in both the North and Eastern as well," Corporal Prasad said.