Habitat enlist women builders

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:53PM THE Habitat for Humanity Fiji is working on their "First Women Build" event as part of their Winston Rehabilitation Work.

Organisation Spokesperson Doreen Narayan said they are currently preparing for this event.

"We work in partnership with low income families and communities to build and improve homes, civic buildings, and infrastructure such as water and sanitation systems, evacuation centres, schools, orphanages, women's shelters, medical clinics, and community halls."

"In our first women build event, we will have women building homes and this includes support of women organisations and participating in the build is reigning Miss Hibiscus Ann Dunn who is also Miss Fiji and Miss Pacific Island now."