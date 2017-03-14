Family health department get WHO vehicle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image World Health Organisation rep Dr Angelo Merrianos, right, shake hands with Ministry of Health permanent secretary Philip Davies during the vehicle handover at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Toorak. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:42PM THE Department of Family Health under the Ministry of Health today received a new four wheel drive vehicle from the World Health Organisation.

According to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the donated vehicle will be used for strengthening immunization services offered by the Family Health Unit.

Of particular importance are efforts for polio and measles surveillance including outbreak investigation and control.

"The donation of the vehicle to the unit today has brought about much relief to the unit, with the provision of transportation in facilitating the implementation of the maternal and child health services program," Mr Davies said.

Worth $110,000 Fiji, the donation was a result of a requested by the Family Health Unit to WHO.

"The Ministry is committed to ensure the provision of safe efficient, reliable services to all our clients through the Family health programme activities delivered at our operational levels," Mr Davies said.

"In the not too distant future the Ministry hopes to include weekly online reporting of immunization coverage, vaccine stocks, and cold chain infrastructure update from all stations, to be able to better reflect our immunization coverage, and immunization support needs," he said.

Mr Davies however acknowledged the unending technical and financial support by WHO to the various programmes within the Ministry, in particular to the Family health unit.