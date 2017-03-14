Youth get gender violence awareness training

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left- Rotuma youths representatives Tieri Tavo, Margaret Antonio and Talitha Motufaga at the Human Rights and Gender-based Violence Against Women and Children training in Suva. Picture: Supplied

Update: 2:31PM THE FIRST ever youth focused gender violence training was offered this past week made possible with a partnership between the Ministry of Youth and Sports, United Nations Childrens Fund and the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre.

According to a government statement, the week long workshop involved close to 60 youths from maritime islands in the Eastern Division and was focused on raising their awareness on Human Rights and Gender-based Violence against Women and Children in Suva.

Ministry of Youth and Sports, Permanent Secretary, Alison Burchell said the initiative was part of their efforts to promote gender equity and inclusion.

While opening the event yesterday, Bridgette Sonniois, the UNICEF Chief Officer for Child Protection reminded the participants that sexual abuse had a long-lasting effect on children and women.

"It affects their psychological, cognitive and social well-being and development," Ms Sonniois said.

"It is therefore important to address this issue, both in terms of prevention and in terms of response. And it requires interventions from several sectors and actors."

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali said they had conducted many workshops across the country but acknowledged this was the first for youths.

"This is the first specifically for youths and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to relay to youths and youth leaders the Fiji scenario and the need to address the situation," said Ms Ali.