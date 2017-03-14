Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Eligibility of overseas work scheme

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Update: 2:13PM FIJIANS who live in informal rural settlements can apply to join overseas seasonal work schemes run by the government.

According to a government department of information statement, Minister for Employment, Jone Usamate made the statement to clarify eligibility while meeting Tavua Advisory Councils and community members at the Tavua College this week.

"It will be the responsibility of the Advisory Councillors to oversee the selection of the three primary nominations as pilot workers from their respective settlements and submission of names to the Provincial Administrator's Office," Mr Usamate said.

"Some community members from the rural settlement have been deployed for seasonal work last year and again this year and my ministry has been receiving positive reports about their performance."

The minister said the good performance of people who go on the scheme will ensure its continuity and intensity "which is the main strategy for more job opportunities."

The Employment Minister also met with the Rakiraki Advisory Councillors later in the week.








