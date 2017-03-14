AG welcome Nepal anti money laundering delegation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Anti-Corruption, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Picture: Picture:RAMA

Update: 2:08PM FIJI has several initiatives to promote transparency which it is ready to share with other nations in an exchange of best practices.

The Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Anti-Corruption, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the comments this week while meeting a Nepalese delegation here to promote knowledge sharing on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

According to a department of information sent to all media, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the government was keen to learn from Nepal.

"The Fijian Government is committed to tackling money laundering and has also brought about a number of legal and tax reforms to reduce such criminal activities and to increase compliance and counter the black economy," the Attorney-General said.

"The Fijian Government is committed to working with our international partners to ensure compliance with international standards as it makes foreign investment more attractive and improves sustainable growth."

The Nepalese delegation has 13 senior officials from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Financial Information Unit, Security Board and Insurance Board of Nepal who will meet government and private sector stakeholders from March 13-17.