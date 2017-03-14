Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

AG welcome Nepal anti money laundering delegation

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Update: 2:08PM FIJI has several initiatives to promote transparency which it is ready to share with other nations in an exchange of best practices.

The Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Anti-Corruption, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the comments this week while meeting a Nepalese delegation here to promote knowledge sharing on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

According to a department of information sent to all media, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the government was keen to learn from Nepal.

"The Fijian Government is committed to tackling money laundering and has also brought about a number of legal and tax reforms to reduce such criminal activities and to increase compliance and counter the black economy,"  the Attorney-General said.

"The Fijian Government is committed to working with our international partners to ensure compliance with international standards as it makes foreign investment more attractive and improves sustainable growth."

The Nepalese delegation has 13 senior officials from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Financial Information Unit, Security Board and Insurance Board of Nepal who will meet government and private sector stakeholders from March 13-17.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand
  2. Kolinisau not happy
  3. Restraint and caution
  4. Churchill Park ready for Athletics meet
  5. Funds misuse
  6. Standard drops
  7. Clean-up at famous picnic spot
  8. Bridge construction works to take 29 months
  9. New building for Dogotuki school
  10. Third cane payment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  7. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  9. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  10. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)