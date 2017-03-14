Water disruption on Denarau

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:42PM RESIDENTS of Denarau island in Nadi will experience water supply disruptions today from 2pm until 10pm.

According to the Water Authority of Fiji, the interruption in supply is a result of a burst main at the Jet Point in Martintar.

The Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 11pm tonight.



