Fiji welcomes customs regional heads

+ Enlarge this image Kunio Mikuriya the Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation receives a whales tooth during the traditional welcoming ceremony at the GCC complex ground at Nasese. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 1:10PM Fiji this morning traditionally welcomed the regional heads of customs administrations.

The customs heads are in the country for the 18th World Customs Organisation (WCO) eAsia/Pacific Regional Heads of Customs Administrations Conference at the Great Council of Chiefs Complex in Nasese, Suva.

Vice-chair of WCO Asia/Pacific and chief executive of Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority Visvanath Das, in welcoming WCO secretary-general Kunio Mikuriya and other customs regional heads, said:

"The 24 countries represented here today at this conference is a sign of our individual country's commitment to working together to make our region better and subsequently connected better to the global challenges and directions to the World Customs Organisations."

Seventy-eight (78) representatives from 24 countries are in Fiji to attend the three-day conference.