Update: 1:08PM THE Fiji Gold sponsored Suva football team will play Rakiraki in the Vodafone Premier League match on Sunday.

Rakiraki is yet to register a win in the competition while Suva have three points after three matches.

The Shivam Nathan-coached side lost Lautoka 1-0 last weekend.

The match will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.