EU fund to benefit sugar industry

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Update: 1:07PM MORE than 1800 sugarcane and produce farmers in Tunalia, Nadi, will benefit from a $30million European Union (EU) and Pacific Community cane access rehabilitation program launched this morning.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the event this morning and thanked the EU for their contribution towards the industry.

"I also want to commend the EU's larger work with my Government to reshape our sugar cane industry to make it the most competitive and productive it has ever been, even in an era of great change in the global sugar market," PM Bainimarama said.

About 400 farmers, sugar industry stakeholders and representatives from the European Union, Pacific Community and Government ministries were at the event.







