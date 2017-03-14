EU fund to benefit sugar industry

Update: 1:07PM MORE than 1800 sugarcane and produce farmers in Tunalia, Nadi, will benefit from a $30million European Union (EU) and Pacific Community cane access rehabilitation program launched this morning.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the event
this morning and thanked the EU for their contribution towards the industry.
"I also want to commend the EU's larger work with my
Government to reshape our sugar cane industry to make it the most competitive
and productive it has ever been, even in an era of great change in the global
sugar market," PM Bainimarama said.
About 400 farmers, sugar industry stakeholders and
representatives from the European Union, Pacific Community and Government
ministries were at the event.