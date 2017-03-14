Fiji Time: 1:23 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Churchill Park ready for Athletics meet

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Update: 12:56PM THE spotlight is on Lautoka today as the city celebrates the opening of the revamped Churchill Park.

Last night, Infrastructure and Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar was at the grounds, guiding council workers and contractors who had worked long hours this week, to get the facilities ready for the Coca Cola Games Lautoka Zone this weekend.

He said Lautoka had an internationally accredited sporting arena that the city could be proud of.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will officially open the new-look Churchill Park at 1.30pm today.

Infrastructure and Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar at Churchill Park, Lautoka last night. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHRY









