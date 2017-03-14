Attitude and talent key

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2016 Pooja Priyanka. Picture: Supplied

Update: 12:23PM THE MISS World Pageant is not based on looks or the perfect body. Instead, pageant directors are looking for the girl with the right attitude and the ability to entertain.

Miss World Fiji (MWF) Director Andhy Blake said it was important that girls between the ages of 16-26 in Nadi remember that they were "looking for an all rounder" when they go to Nadi this weekend.

"Someone that is a great speaker, engages well with people but at the same time embodies confidence which is key for any Miss World contestant," Mr Blake said.

"She needs to be able to formulate an answer as best as she can based on the training that is provided during boot camps. As long as she is well versed on Fiji, the people, tourism and the Miss World organization, she will be able to perform well throughout."

The pageant casting panel of three; Mr Blake, television news anchor Jacquee Speight and TV/Radio host Kara Koroi will be casting at Tappoo's in Nadi on Saturday March 18 from 12-2pm.

Mr Blake, whose television fashion show "Jejemon" is popular said MWF was looking for 10 girls to compete in the local finals at the Grand Pacific Hotel on June 10.

He said that while the talent category was optional, it does carry points so it is an important requirement in the 10 girls they are looking for.

The immediate past two Miss World; Britney Hazelman (2015) and Pooja Priyanka (2016) have been the most successful so far.

Ms Priyanka placed in the top 20 for the talent competition while her work with Qelekuro village in Dawasamu made top 24 in the Beauty With A Purpose category.

Ms Hazelman was placed 16 amongst 118 countries for the People's Choice Award and made it to the top 10 in the Best National Costume and Dances of the World.