Holi colours city

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Lautoka community during the Holi celebrations at Girmit Centre in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

ABOUT 150 people splashed coloured water and powder on each other as they marked the Hindu festival of Holi at the Lautoka Girmit Centre over the weekend.

Fiji Girmit Council general secretary Jagannath Sami said the celebration was a festival of colours and unity.

"We had people of all races and from every walk of life gathering together to simply have fun and to celebrate the victory of good over evil and right over wrong," he said.

"Holi is a celebration of forgiveness and a time for making amends and the spirit in which it was held in Lautoka was truly remarkable."

Mr Sami said representatives from the Indian High Commission were also present at the event.

"We have entered into a partnership with the Indian High Commission and Holi marked the first event under this new agreement for the 2017 calendar."