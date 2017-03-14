Fiji Time: 1:23 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Work with ministry'

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

THE Western Disabled People's Association should have raised issues it was facing directly with Government instead of going to the media.

This was the statement issued by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Western Disabled People's Association president Jai Raj had raised concerns about the need for the organisation to have a dedicated centre to hold workshops and training programs.

He also said disabled people in the West were in need of better mobility equipment such as crutches and wheelchairs.

Mr Raj highlighted the need for assistance for disabled people living with diabetes, through a subsidy for glucose testing strips.

Mr Raj added the monthly $50 social pension and $50 food voucher was not enough for the severely disabled to survive on, these were disabled people who were unable to work because of amputations, blindness and other issues.

He made claims that the issues had been raised with the ministry through the Social Welfare Department.

In a statement issued in response to queries from this newspaper, the ministry said it was unaware of the issues and concerns raised by the association and Mr Raj.

"The ministry will be grateful if the association could be specific on the issues of wheelchairs because even though we do not distribute wheelchairs, we can make referrals and solicit assistance from those organisations that provide such services," the ministry said.

"Again, what type of medical supplies they are referring to and have they approached the Ministry of Health for assistance including the testing strips."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand
  2. Kolinisau not happy
  3. Funds misuse
  4. Restraint and caution
  5. Clean-up at famous picnic spot
  6. Standard drops
  7. New building for Dogotuki school
  8. Bridge construction works to take 29 months
  9. Third cane payment
  10. NGO gives 250 library books to school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  7. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  9. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  10. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)