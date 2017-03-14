'Work with ministry'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Western Disabled People's Association president Jai Raj and treasurer Freddie during an interview with The Fiji Times. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

THE Western Disabled People's Association should have raised issues it was facing directly with Government instead of going to the media.

This was the statement issued by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Western Disabled People's Association president Jai Raj had raised concerns about the need for the organisation to have a dedicated centre to hold workshops and training programs.

He also said disabled people in the West were in need of better mobility equipment such as crutches and wheelchairs.

Mr Raj highlighted the need for assistance for disabled people living with diabetes, through a subsidy for glucose testing strips.

Mr Raj added the monthly $50 social pension and $50 food voucher was not enough for the severely disabled to survive on, these were disabled people who were unable to work because of amputations, blindness and other issues.

He made claims that the issues had been raised with the ministry through the Social Welfare Department.

In a statement issued in response to queries from this newspaper, the ministry said it was unaware of the issues and concerns raised by the association and Mr Raj.

"The ministry will be grateful if the association could be specific on the issues of wheelchairs because even though we do not distribute wheelchairs, we can make referrals and solicit assistance from those organisations that provide such services," the ministry said.

"Again, what type of medical supplies they are referring to and have they approached the Ministry of Health for assistance including the testing strips."