Kidney patient in dire need

/ Front page / News

A FORTY-THREE-year-old diabetic patient is hoping for a miracle to give her a second lease on life.

The woman, Sunita Devi, is in need of financial assistance of up to $25,000 to receive kidney transplant treatment in China.

"I am a diabetic patient with high blood pressure and only 5 per cent of my kidney is functioning which is why there is an urgent need for a transplant," Ms Devi said.

"It started a month ago and raising $25,000 is not easy as my family is already poor."

Ms Devi said her son, who was a university student, usually came home after school and sold food at night to try and support the family's finances.

She said her husband was a mechanic and had to work twice as hard and take up extra work in the weekends to raise money.

"My family is doing all they can to help me during such challenging times and I am pleading with the public for their help," she said.

"We are doing all of this so it is possible for me to get treated."

She said with her family's financial crisis, it was difficult trying to save up for her treatment, however, they were doing all they could to make it work.

"Please help me, I will only receive the treatment once I've raised the full amount," she said.

Those willing to financially assist Ms Devi with her treatment can deposit money into her bank account at the Bank South Pacific (BSP), account number: 81160287 or call her on 9376350.