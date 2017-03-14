Sacred places of worship

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Deo Karan Points at the Prayer Hill of Shivali in Nagigi, Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

THERE are many places in the world that are known for rather unique things.

In some places, such things may be geographical but elsewhere it has to do with history and even religion.

Likewise in Fiji, there are some geographical creations which are of great significance for Hindus.

Most of these places are in Labasa.

The northern town is famous for the Naag Mandir (snake temple) in Nagigi and also a temple on the hill at Taganikula that Hindus frequent to offer prayers to the Shiva Linga, which is a symbol of Lord Shiva.

The temple at Taganikula not only has a stone shaped like the Shiva Linga but also two others which Hindus believe are Shiva's wife, goddess Parvati and their son Ganesh.

The stones have been growing over the years at the Nagigi and Taganikula temples.

The growth of the snake shaped stone at Naag Mandir over the years has also resulted in extensions to the temple, especially its roof, to give enough room for the growth.

While people from around Fiji and even overseas visit these two temples often to offer prayers, there is also a natural site where Hindus have been praying at for decades.

It was unknown to many people until today.

This particular prayer site is also located in Nagigi, some distance away from the Naag Mandir, way past the cane farms towards the mountain range.

People living in the area believe the rocky formation replicates the Shiva Linga.

According to Wikipedia, the Shiva Linga is an abstract or aniconic representation of the Hindu deity Shiva and is used for worship in temples, smaller shrines or in self-manifested natural objects.

It is seen as a symbol of the energy and potential of Shiva himself.

Wikipedia says the linga or lingam is often represented alongside the "yoni" (Sanskrit for origin, source or womb) — a symbol of the goddess or of "shakti" (female creative energy).

The union of linga and yoni represents the "indivisible two-in-oneness of male and female, the passive space and active time from which all life originates", it says.

In many temples, the Shiva Linga is made of stone, metal or clay.

But there are some places in the world, such as in Labasa, where the Shiva Linga has been formed naturally.

Going back to Nararo settlement in Nagigi, people are proud of the rocky formation that was discovered by their ancestors who had come to Fiji from India during the indenture system or the Girmit era as it is also known.

According to stories passed down the generations, the first settlers in the area stumbled upon the rocky formation which they claimed was shaped such as the Shiva Linga.

They started praying at the rock and this tradition was followed by their descendants.

Deo Karan, 70, of Nararo settlement, said it was a norm for his ancestors to recite prayers at the rock before sunrise and before sunset every day to get the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Mr Karan said his grandfather was one of the first settlers of the area during the indenture period.

"I was six years old when my father told me stories of how they used to go and pray on top of the rocky formation," he said.

"They could run to the top of the hill when they were small, following their parents and elders of the settlement to pray there.

"And when they would reach the top of the hill, they could look down as it used to be a short distance away from the ground at that time.

"But as years passed, my forefathers and other elderly residents of the area witnessed the rock growing in size.

"It is like a mountain now and no children can run up to the top like our elders used to do when they were small."

Mr Karan said they believed the rock represents Lord Shiva.

He said people from the 150 households living near the rocky formation still offered their prayers there.

"The rock has grown tremendously over the years and as far as I know, no one has gone up to the top since it grew so high.

"We don't really know what is in the rock but we believe that it is the abode of Lord Shiva and his wife, goddess Parvati.

"People have been blessed after offering prayers at the place and their prayers have been answered," said Mr Karan.

Stories of people being blessed and having their prayers answered after praying at the stones at the temples in Nagigi and Taganikula have also been heard of.

The stories range from women conceiving after praying there to people getting jobs, success in their jobs and personal lives to many other things.

While there is no scientific evidence of what is in the stones, it is only the Hindu believer who can vouch for the power or powers that be in the stones that have grown over the years and are expected to grow further.