Police investigate

/ Front page / News

POLICE are still looking for a group of men who allegedly attacked a family at their home in Toorak, Suva late last month.

Former Fiji resident Anand Kumar Mudaliar and his siblings went through the ordeal, just three days after burying their father, Regent Taxis owner Rama Mudaliar.

Mr Mudaliar and 11 other family members were inside their home at around 12am on February 26 when they saw three masked men ran into their home armed with knives, axes, stones and iron rods.

"We were sitting down, the front door was open when the men entered. They had Halloween masks on," Mr Mudaliar said.

"I took a chair and slammed it on one but they destroyed it." The five assailants allegedly made off with cash and other assorted items from the house.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that a man was brought in for questioning, however no one has been charged yet.

After defending himself from the initial attacks, Mr Mudaliar says the three assailants exited the house and returned almost immediately with two more men.

He said the 11 family members including their elderly widowed mother had to be locked in rooms of the house for their safety.

"They were scared."

Mr Mudaliar claimed apart from him, his sister and a brother were also knifed by the men.

"It was a very traumatic experience for all of us as we were just mourning the death of our father."