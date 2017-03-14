Witness testifies in manslaughter case

/ Front page / News

A WITNESS in a manslaughter trial informed the High Court in Suva yesterday that he had seen the victim being assaulted by two bouncers on the night of the alleged offence.

The witness, Misaele Draunibaka, revealed this when he gave evidence in the trial of bouncer Kelevi Tokalau who is charged with the death of Saula Sucu, 22, two years ago.

Mr Tokalau, who is charged with one count of manslaughter, is currently standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo.

Sucu was found lying unconscious outside a nightclub in Suva in April, 2015.

In his evidence, Mr Draunibaka said he was standing outside the said nightclub when he saw Sucu climb through a window of the nightclub's smoking room.

He said an orange light from the interior of the nightclub shined brightly to the outside which enabled him to witness the alleged incident.

Mr Draunibaka told the court he saw two bouncers trying to escort a female out of the nightclub when they saw Sucu climbing through the window.

He said the men left the woman and accosted Sucu.

Mr Draunibaka said he saw the bouncers punch the victim's mouth twice but he did not see what happened to him afterwards.

During cross-examination, Mr Draunibaka also denied allegations by the defence that he lied about some parts of his evidence.

The trial continues before Justice Temo today.