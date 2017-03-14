Celebrations to mark festival of colours

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff of Fiji Times celebrate Holi in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

STAFF of The Fiji Times gathered to celebrate Holi yesterday, joining millions of Hindus around the world to partake in the Festival of Colours.

The celebrations were led by staff of The Fiji Times' Hindi language newspaper Shanti Dut.

Shanti Dut editor Nilam Kumar said the festival of Holi signified the triumph of good over evil and was also a time to mend broken relationships and forget past wrongs.

"The main significance of Holi is a lesson to humans that if you are evil you will be destroyed," Ms Kumar said.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Viswas Sakpal and second secretary Hindi Indian High Commission Anil Sharma were chief guests at the celebrations that included regular contributors to the Shanti Dut.