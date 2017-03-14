Fiji Time: 1:24 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$30k theft, two in custody

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

TWO men are in police custody in relation to the $30,000 that was allegedly stolen from a pastor of Lautoka last week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed this yesterday and said no charges had been laid yet.

Pastor Scot Daku left his Lautoka home to meet a vehicle seller at Laucala Bay in Suva to carry out checks on a van he intended to purchase before finalising the deal last Wednesday.

A few hours after his arrival at Laucala Bay on the morning of the said day to meet the seller, the worst happened.

Mr Daku said the two had planned to meet at the Sports City Complex at Laucala Bay because there was a Land Transport Authority (LTA) office there where they could do the vehicle transfer.

Prior to this he went to drop his wife and children for shopping at a supermarket nearby.

When he arrived at the LTA office, he was told that the seller was waiting for him at a popular eatery at the complex where they then met and spoke for more than an hour.

At this point, he had his backpack with him which contained the money.

After their meeting, Mr Daku picked his wife and children from the supermarket and told the seller to go to the LTA office where he would meet her.

He said his wife told him that after doing her shopping, she left the bags with the cashier as it was too many for her to carry.

On his way, he was approached by an avocado seller to which he refused to buy because he had no money. He was again approached by another avocado seller on his way out of the supermarket to which he again refused.

Mr Daku said after his refusal, the second seller called the first one to help carry his shopping bags to the car.

Shortly after loading their shopping into the van with the assistance of the two avocado sellers, he noticed that his bag was open and the money was missing.

It is understood that the two men in custody were identified by a security officer as the same men who were selling avocados around the complex on the day of the alleged offence.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand
  2. Kolinisau not happy
  3. Funds misuse
  4. Restraint and caution
  5. Clean-up at famous picnic spot
  6. Standard drops
  7. New building for Dogotuki school
  8. Bridge construction works to take 29 months
  9. Third cane payment
  10. NGO gives 250 library books to school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  7. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  9. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  10. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)