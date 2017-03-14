$30k theft, two in custody

/ Front page / News

TWO men are in police custody in relation to the $30,000 that was allegedly stolen from a pastor of Lautoka last week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed this yesterday and said no charges had been laid yet.

Pastor Scot Daku left his Lautoka home to meet a vehicle seller at Laucala Bay in Suva to carry out checks on a van he intended to purchase before finalising the deal last Wednesday.

A few hours after his arrival at Laucala Bay on the morning of the said day to meet the seller, the worst happened.

Mr Daku said the two had planned to meet at the Sports City Complex at Laucala Bay because there was a Land Transport Authority (LTA) office there where they could do the vehicle transfer.

Prior to this he went to drop his wife and children for shopping at a supermarket nearby.

When he arrived at the LTA office, he was told that the seller was waiting for him at a popular eatery at the complex where they then met and spoke for more than an hour.

At this point, he had his backpack with him which contained the money.

After their meeting, Mr Daku picked his wife and children from the supermarket and told the seller to go to the LTA office where he would meet her.

He said his wife told him that after doing her shopping, she left the bags with the cashier as it was too many for her to carry.

On his way, he was approached by an avocado seller to which he refused to buy because he had no money. He was again approached by another avocado seller on his way out of the supermarket to which he again refused.

Mr Daku said after his refusal, the second seller called the first one to help carry his shopping bags to the car.

Shortly after loading their shopping into the van with the assistance of the two avocado sellers, he noticed that his bag was open and the money was missing.

It is understood that the two men in custody were identified by a security officer as the same men who were selling avocados around the complex on the day of the alleged offence.