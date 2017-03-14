Complainant said 'yes'

/ Front page / News

"THAT is not true. She said yes then we had sex."

These were the comments made by the second accused in the alleged rape of a 17-year-old student when he was asked to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the complainant.

The accused, Matorino Badogo, was the second to take the stand for the defence as the trial continued before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Mr Badogo and Josefa Bera are currently standing trial for the alleged offence.

The alleged offence took place in the early hours of September 11, 2015 at the Vatuwaqa Golf Course.

The three had caught a taxi from Temptations 2 nightclub in Suva on the eve of the alleged incident.

In his evidence, Mr Badogo said when the three got off the taxi at the aforementioned place, he handed the complainant his shirt because her top was wet from alcohol and she was also feeling cold.

The three then consumed Chinese Whiskey before the alleged incident took place.

Mr Badogo said after Mr Bera left, he stayed back with the complainant.

He claimed by this time they were hugging each other and he was already touching the complainant.

Mr Badogo said he then asked the complainant if she could have sex with him which she agreed to.

He alleged the complainant got up close to him when he was touching her and did not even push him away.

He said the complainant had also told him that he was better than his friend, Mr Bera.

Mr Badogo said the complainant did not even shout or scream during the act. However, he said she kept showing signs that she liked it.

After this, he said, they got dressed and waited for daylight to search for the complainant's missing phone.

Mr Badogo said he fell off to sleep and when he woke up it was already daylight. He said the complainant had gone so he walked home afterwards.

Mr Badogo said he only came to know of the allegations against him when police officers visited his home a few days after the alleged incident.

He said he was surprised because all he knew was that he had sex with a girl at the golf course and she had consented to it.

The trial continues before Justice Perera today.