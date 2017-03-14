Power to expel

/ Front page / News

THE Education Ministry has given the green light to the principal of Queen Victoria School to expel any students caught assaulting or abusing other students.

This was confirmed by Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, after the issuance of a directive to the principal earlier last week.

It is understood that a circular issued to QVS parents from the principal's office stated that the authority has been given to the principal to expel students if they were found to commit Grade 1 offences such as bullying, physical assault or emotional, verbal assault or any other issues on abuse.

It further stated the school would find a school convenient for them after their expulsion, however, there would be no second chances or suspension given.

The circular also highlighted that despite the many measures put in place by the school to address this issue, assault of students continued to rise.

In confirming this, Dr Reddy said this was because these students were at the wrong place if they were committing these offences.

Second chances, he said, were only given for minor offences after the student was counselled.

"Where these kinds of assault and bullying happen, we expel the students from the school.

"We have our teachers to fulfil their dreams. As such, we will, under no circumstances, tolerate anyone disturbing the school's learning environment or distracting other children from fulfilling their dreams.

"If, despite this repeated advice, we still find some students who are there not to study but engage in mischief making, then we will immediately expel them from the school.

"We will not endanger the lives of other students as well as our teachers by having them there. They don't belong to our school."

Dr Reddy has also called on parents to ensure that their children were being sent to get educated for a brighter future and not to be involved in these intolerable activities.

"Once the child is expelled, we will not entertain any appeals. Our schools are not rehabilitation centres, they are places of teaching and learning."

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro has also confirmed investigations were still ongoing in relation to the alleged assault of a 13-year-old student at the same school last week. No charges has been laid yet.