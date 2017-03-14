Good Samaritans help Raveen

/ Front page / News

ONE of three Lautoka brothers suffering from muscular dystrophy will travel to India today for medical treatment.

Raveen Kumar is going to the Artmis Hospital in New Delhi thanks to funds raised through the power of social media and a walkathon conducted by a Lautoka youth club.

"My family and I are so excited and grateful to the PYGMIES Youth Club who raised $4085 when they walked from Lautoka to Suva and we are also humbled by the many people on Facebook who donated the remaining $6000 needed for treatment," the 36-year-old said.

"I am a bit nervous about my journey to India because of the challenges I will face along the way.

"But I am going through with it because even if I improve my mobility just a little bit, it will take a lot of pressure off my mother."

The Kumar brothers are totally dependent on their mother to bathe, eat, take care of sanitary requirements and even sleep.

Phul Kaur, 57, said she was a little bit worried about Raveen and the difficulties he would face on his journey.

"But, at the same time, I am happy and very positive that the doctors will be able to improve his life," she said.

PYGMIES Youth Club president Josateki Labalaba said helping the Kumar brothers had been a rewarding experience.

Muscular dystrophy is a hereditary condition that progressively weakens the muscles.