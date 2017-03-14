Bridge construction works to take 29 months

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Work continues on the old Stinson bridge in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

CONSTRUCTION work on the Stinson Parade bridge is scheduled to be completed by March 2019.

Works on the construction of the bridge started in October last year.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson said the construction of the bridge would take 29 months.

"The Stinson Parade bridge project is a 'design and build' project based on a scheme design prepared by the contractor, and then reviewed and approved by the FRA engineers for detailed design," Mr Hutchinson said.

The bridge had been closed off to motorists since October 2012 and last year it was closed off to members of the public as demolition works started, four years after the initial closure.

Meanwhile, the authority has also identified roads that need major repair works which is to be carried out next month.

These repair works include levelling out of unsealed roads, smoothing and other major repairs.

He said the deterioration of roads in the country was caused by overloaded vehicles.

"Overloading not only damages the roads, costing Fiji taxpayers extra money, but also disrupts network flow by blocking traffic access and roads up so badly, which make it difficult for private vehicle and other public service vehicles to travel on," Mr Hutchinson said.