Project reaches out to rural communities

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

THE Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion (REACH) mobile service delivery project has expanded to eight rural communities in four districts in the Western Division.

The project implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Fiji Legal Aid Commission aims to raise awareness on rights and delivery of legal, social and economic services.

Supported by UNDP and the Government of Japan, the program made its first mission into the Western Division after its introduction in 2015.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau said the REACH mobile team met with close to 300 people from four districts in Sigatoka, Lautoka, Ba and Nadarivatu.

"This was much needed assistance for people to move forward," he said.

"It empowered them, particularly for those that needed it the most but did not know how to access the services."

Kulukulu Settlement resident Faiyaz Ali said he found the program useful.

Nadrau Village headman, Seru Raicula echoed similar sentiments.

He said this was the first time for Nadrau Village to receive a joint visitation by the Fiji Legal Aid Commission and the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

According to the UNDP, three Fijian made buses, one of which was introduced last November, provide a more effective service delivery using the built-in meeting rooms and various tools and technology.

The vehicles will travel over the next few months to rural communities in the Central, Northern and Western divisions.








