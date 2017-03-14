Fiji Time: 1:24 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Service from the heart

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

ENCOURAGING charitable activities among the youth, connecting young professionals and promoting youth leadership and development is what the Rotaract Club of Lautoka hopes to achieve this year.

President Melissa Natawake explained this as more than 20 members gathered at Bekana Island last Saturday to celebrate the club's first anniversary.

"The Rotaract clubs bring together people between the ages of 18 and 35 to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills and have fun through service," Mrs Natawake explained.

She said that last year, the club fundraised and gave school uniforms, bags and school supplies to students at Veilomani Boys Home in Ba, distributed Rotary Emergency Response Kits to those affected by TC Winston and delivered Christmas lunch packs to the homeless in Lautoka.

Rotaract Club of Lautoka also conducted training and distribution of Days For Girls reusable sanitary kits to Jasper Williams High School boarders.

"This project was funded by Rotary E-Club of Greater Sydney. Days for Girls is a nonprofit organisation that aims to break the cycle of poverty and violence against women in communities throughout the world in one of the most unexpected ways ever — by promoting access to menstrual health management options and reproductive health education."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand
  2. Kolinisau not happy
  3. Funds misuse
  4. Restraint and caution
  5. Clean-up at famous picnic spot
  6. Standard drops
  7. New building for Dogotuki school
  8. Bridge construction works to take 29 months
  9. Third cane payment
  10. NGO gives 250 library books to school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  7. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  9. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  10. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)