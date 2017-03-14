Fiji Time: 1:24 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Community policing

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

COMMUNITY policing efforts in Navosa experienced first-hand the transportation difficulties faced by villagers in the highlands.

The provincial visit last week was part of the Fiji Police Force's awareness campaign on safety and security.

Dubbed the White Glove initiative, the officers visit included Nanoko, Nabutautau, Nasovarua and Namoli.

Divisional Community Policing manager, Superintendent of Police Petero Tuinirarama said the initiative was aimed at having face to face meetings with villagers.

"We wanted to come, visit and sit down with them and hear what difficulties they face each day," he said.

A second group is expected to visit remaining villages in the highlands of Navosa next week.








