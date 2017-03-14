/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation says an announcement on the third cane payment will be done this week.

FSC chief operating officer Navin Chandra said while he acknowledged the request by growers for an early payment, this could only be done by following the correct procedure.

"As per the master award, the Sugar Industry Tribunal is charged with the responsibility to make the announcement on the cane payment," he said.

"We would expect this announcement to be done at the latest by mid this week on the timing and amount of the payment."

Sugarcane growers have made requests for the third cane payment to be brought forward.

Some of the reasons put forward by farmers is the fact that there was no special cane payment in January this year prior to the start of the school year.

Many are also struggling with the rebuilding of farms and homes after the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston and the recent spate of flooding in parts of the division.

Under the master award, the third cane payment is scheduled to be released on March 31.

The first cane payment of $39.42 made in June-July last year was 60 per cent of the forecast price of $65.69.

The second payment of $13.14 is 20 per cent of the forecast price and the third payment is worked out after taking into account all the sugar and molasses sold to the end of February.